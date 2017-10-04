Nawaz always respects institutions: Bizenjo

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): Minister for Ports and Shipping

Mir Hasil Bizenjo Wednesday said former prime minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif had never adopted policy of confrontation as he

always showed respect for the national institutions.

Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for having an ‘Iqama’ but no

corruption was proved against him in the Panama Papers case, he said

talking to a private news channel.

He said there was no rift in the Sharif family and the

elements desiring so would not succeed in their designs.

The minister said the opposition parties should adopt

careful attitude on matters of national importance because enemies

always remained busy in hatching conspiracies to destablize

Pakistan.

Bizenjo said the opposition political parties were doing

politics of allegations for point-scoring.