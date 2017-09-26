ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): Minister for Climate Change
Senator Mushahidullah Khan on Tuesday said Nawaz Sharif had
accepted decision of the court for supremacy of law and justice in
the country.
“Nawaz Sharif believes in strong institutions and his
appearnce before the court carries a silent message for
institutions to also show strength by themselves,” he said talking
to media in front of the Accountability Court.
Mushahidullah said, Nawaz Sharif is the most popular leader
in the country as during his tenure his government introduced
number of development projects for socio-economic development of
the people.
“Nawaz Sharif is confident due to appreciable projects in
energy, economic and infrastructure sectors. He always focussed
welfare of masses,” he added.
He said people from Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are
also looking for a leader who address their problems as both the
PPP and PTI had failed to deliver in the provinces of their
governments.
He said other political parties in these provinces had
failed to deliver instead they remained busy in doing dirty
politics.
Mushahidullah said Nawaz Sharif is living in the hearts of
people and due to his popularity the PML-N would not only win 2018
general elections but Nawaz Sharif would once again become the
Prime Minister.
He said Nawaz Sharif is appearing before the court in search
of justice. “Nawaz Sharif respected the courts and is waiting that
justice would be done.”
Nawaz accepts court orders for supremacy of law: Mushahidullah
ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): Minister for Climate Change