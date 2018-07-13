Nawabzada Siraj Raisani among 70 martyred, over 100 injured in Mastung suicide attack

QUETTA, Jul 13 (APP):At least 70 Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) workers, including party candidate for PB-35 Nawabzada Siraj Raisani, were martyred while over 122 injured in a suicide attack in an election meeting in Diringrah area of Mastung district on Friday.

“The death toll has risen to 70,” Deputy Commissioner Mastung Qaim Khan Lashari said, confirming that it was a suicide attack, in which more than 122 people were also injured, who were admitted to different hospitals of the provincial capital and district headquarters hospitals.

The bomber reportedly blew himself up when Siraj Raisani was heading towards the stage for addressing the electoral meeting.

Nawazada Siraj Raisani, who was a brother of former Balochistan chief minister Nawab Aslam Raisani and Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani, was contesting the election for provincial assembly seat PB-32 at the BNP ticket.

The DC told APP that Nawabzada Raisani succumbed to his injuries at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quertta.

Some of the dead identified so far were Saif Ullah, Aziz Ahmad, Muhammad Umar, Jahanzeb, Izat Ullah, Zain ul Din, Shahzein, Shama Ul Din, Haji Khudaram, Shahjehan, Maulana Bakhsh, Haji Ramzan, Ghulam Muhi ul Din, Niaz Ullah, Muhammad Rahim, Muhammad Jalib, Abdul Matlaab, Dost Muhammad, Haji Aziz Ullah, Muhammad Asif, Abuzar, Abdul Salam, Alauddin, Abaid Ullah, Naseebullah, Muhammad Wazir, and Sanaullah.

The injured indentified so far were Noor Ahmad Parkani, Shabir Ahmad, Abdul Razaaq, Liaqat Ali, Shehbaz Khan, Zeshan, Nazir Ahmed, Ali Asghar, Asadullah, Maqbool, Ghulam Rasool, Sharafuddin, Nida Ahmed, Irfan Habibullah, Jalil Ahmed, Muhammad Eisa, Nisar, Saeed Ahmed, Mualvi Abdullah, Nematullah, Ramzan, Abubakar, Ubaidullah, Israr Ahmed, Zia-ur-Rehman, Munir Ahmed, Abdul Qadir, Hafizullah, Abdul Qayoom, Imran, Najeebullah, Muhammad Anwar, Muhammad Rehim, Masood-ur-Rehman, Abdul Khaliq, Ahmed Din, Fazal-ur-Rehman, Ghulam, Muhammad Iqbal, Ramzan, Attaullah, Abdul Manan, Lal Khan, Karim Bakhsh, Bangul, Manzoor Ahmed, Sheir Ahmed, Habib-Ur-Rehman, Shuaib, Siraj, Umar Farooq, Muhammad Azam, Sadheer Ahmad, Amanuulah, Deen Muhammad, Shah Nawaz Raisani, Umar, Jamil, Abbas, Muhammad Ilyas, Adnan, Abdul Wahab, Sami Ullah, Abdul Samad, and Haji Shah Muhammad.

Law enforcement agencies the site and cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.

It may be added that Nawabzada Siraj Raisani had lost lost his 14-year-old son in a terrorist attack in Mastung in July, 2011, in which several persons, including security personnel, were martyred.