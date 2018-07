ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians candidate Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Babar has won election from constituency NA-184 Muzaffargarh-IV by securing 54,778 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Independent candidate Malik Ahmed Kareem Qasoor Langrial stood second by securing 41,673 votes while Pakistan Awami Raj Jamshed Ahmed grabbed third position by getting 40,329 votes.

Voters turnout was recorded at 58.52%.