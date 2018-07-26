Nawabzada Farid Salahudin of PTI wins PK-33 election

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Nawabzada Farid Salahudin has won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa constituency PK-33 Mansehra-IV by securing 21,415 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Ali Muhammad Khan stood second by securing 11,580 votes while an independent candidate Ahmed Shehryar Khan grabbed third position by getting 10,218 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 37.64 %.