Navy plays 1-1 draw with Wapda in national hockey championship

LAHORE, Dec 26 (APP):Pakistan Navy played a 1-1 draw against

Wapda in a league match of the National hockey championship at

Sukkar hockey stadium on Tuesday.

Navy, who surprised the holders PIA a few days back, failed

to maintain its superb form and contended with a draw, said the

information made available here by the Pakistan Hockey Federation.

Ali Sher, a regular goal getter for NAVY, once again scored

for them while internationalKhizer Akhtar netted for WAPDA.

The match between two young sides of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines

Limited and Customs was also a closely fought affair. SNGPL won 4-2

in the end.

Scoter, SNGPL: Zubair, Ghulam Abbas, Ayub Ali & Samiullah.

Customs: Farhan & Adnan Babar.

Young international Awaisur Rahman, a prolific scorer for the Fauji Fertilisers Company, starred with a hat trick as the FFC trounced Punjab 8-1. Asfanyar, Afaraz Khan,Ilyas, Taimoor Malik and Faizan Alvi were the other scorers for the winners. Jahangir Ali netted Punjab’s consolation goal.