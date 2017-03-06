NAVTTC’s target to train millions of unemployed young people

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP): Executive Director, National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema said their target was to train millions of unemployed young boys and girls in diversified trades so that they could become useful citizens.

He said this during his visit to Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Technical Training Institute, Wah Cantt, a press release said.

Zulfiqar Cheema inspected the workshops and laboratories of the institute and inquired the trainees and instructors about the quality of training.

He advised the students to focus on the training so that they were

in a better position to secure jobs both at local and international markets.

Principal of the institute, Col Rtd Muhammad Riaz briefed the Executive Director about the activities of the institute.

Chairman POF Lt Gen Omar Mehmood Hayat presented memento to the Executive Director.