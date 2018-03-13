Culture & Heritage 
Views: 182

Naveed presents his book ‘Nigeria in the Whirlpool’ to DG PNCA

Posted By: Uploader

ISLAMABAD, Mar 13 (APP):Renowned scholar, columnist and political analyst Naveed Aman Khan Tuesday presented his award-winning book titled ‘Nigeria in the Whirlpool’ to the Director General Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) at his office here.
In his book he has made the comparative analysis of Nigerian and Pakistani politics, society and behavior of both the nations, according to a press statement issued here.
In the book, the author has discussed the democratic systems of both the countries in detail and highlighted the reasons and impacts of discontinuation of such systems.
The leadership crisis has also been focused in the book, besides, elaborating the resemblances of both of the nations in resources, social judicial and political systems.

RANDOM NEWS

Our Potential Media Subscribers

Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Broadcast networks 71 Total
TV stations 05 Total
Magazines 1240 Total
Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Radio Stations 103 Total

Visit Our Office

18 Mauve Area Street 28, G-7/1
Islamabad 44000
+92-51-2203064-7

Follow Us

Important Links