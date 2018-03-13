Naveed presents his book ‘Nigeria in the Whirlpool’ to DG PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Mar 13 (APP):Renowned scholar, columnist and political analyst Naveed Aman Khan Tuesday presented his award-winning book titled ‘Nigeria in the Whirlpool’ to the Director General Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) at his office here.

In his book he has made the comparative analysis of Nigerian and Pakistani politics, society and behavior of both the nations, according to a press statement issued here.

In the book, the author has discussed the democratic systems of both the countries in detail and highlighted the reasons and impacts of discontinuation of such systems.

The leadership crisis has also been focused in the book, besides, elaborating the resemblances of both of the nations in resources, social judicial and political systems.