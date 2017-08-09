Naval chief visits German Naval Academy, Submarine Naval Base

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad

Zakaullah Wednesday visited German Naval Academy at Flensburg and German

Submarine Naval Base at Eckernforde.

Upon his arrival at German Naval Academy, he was received by Commandant

German Naval Academy Flotillen Admiral Kay-Achim Shonbach, a press release received

here said.

Professional matters of mutual interest came under discussion during the

meeting with commander of the German Naval Academy.

Later, Admiral Zakaullah visited German Submarine Training Centre at

German Submarine Naval Base Eckernforde.

Upon his arrival, the admiral was warmly welcomed by Head of Submarine

Training Centre Frigatten Kapitan Lars Gosing.

He was given detailed briefings regarding Submarine Training Centre.

Subsequently, he also visited German Submarine.

During his visit onboard, the naval chief interacted with German Navy

Submarine’s officers and men and lauded their operational competence.

The recent visit of the naval chief will further enhance and expand

defence ties between the two countries in general and navies in particular.