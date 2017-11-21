Naval Chief visits forward posts in Creeks area

ISLAMABAD, Nov 21 (APP):Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Tuesday visited Pakistan Navy’s forward posts in the Creeks Area near Pak-India border, to review operational readiness of deployed Pak Marines.

Upon arrival, Chief of the Naval Staff was received by Commander Coast, Rear Admiral Moazzam Ilyas. Onsite operational briefings were also given to the Naval Chief during visit to forward posts along the South Eastern border (Sir Creek area), said a press release issued here by Director General Public Relations (Navy).

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi interacted with troops deployed at the forward posts and appreciated the morale and dedication of the troops performing their duties in harsh topographical conditions of the Creeks Area. While highlighting the importance of the sacred responsibility, the nation had entrusted upon them, the Naval Chief emphasized the importance of high moral values, physical standards and rigorous training.

The Naval Chief expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness and combat readiness of the troops. The Naval Chief also reiterated Pakistan Navy’s resolve to safeguard the maritime frontiers and maritime interests of the Nation at all costs.