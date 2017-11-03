Naval Chief visits costal areas

KARACHI, Nov 03 (APP):Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited Naval installations at Coastal Areas
including Turbat, Gwadar and Jinnah Naval Base Ormara to review
operational readiness of Pakistan Navy Units in the area and port
security measures.
A PN statement issued here on Friday said that this is the
premiere visit of Coastal Area by Naval Chief after assuming the
Command of Pakistan Navy.
Upon arrival at Naval Air Station Turbat, the Naval Chief
was received by Commander Pakistan Fleet Rear Admiral Mohammad
Amjad Khan Niazi.
The Naval Chief was given a detailed briefing on operations
of PNS SIDDIQ, operational preparedness, prevailing security
situation, ongoing developmental plans for socio-economic uplift
of local populace and measures taken for Nation Building.
Chief of the Naval Staff expressed satisfaction over
operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy and envisioned that PNS
SIDDIQ Naval Air Base as a significant milestone towards
enhancing PN’s operational capability, will lead to commercial
flying activities, which would act as a catalyst for economic
development in the hinterland of Balochistan.
Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi also highlighted that other
civic facilities including PN Model School Turbat will enable
local populace, access to quality services at their door step and
set off a new era of prosperity in the region in consonance with
Pakistan Navy’s resolve of Nation Building efforts.
Later, the Naval Chief visited Pakistan Navy
units at Gwadar and Ormara and was briefed on various ongoing and
future Pakistan Navy projects & plans as well as operational
activities and security aspects of Gwadar Port particularly with
respect to Maritime Components of CPEC Project.
While making an overall appraisal of the prevalent security
environment, Chief of the Naval Staff expressed satisfaction over
operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy in the presence of
prevalent Maritime challenges.
The Naval Chief while expressing Pakistan Navy’s resolve to
ensure seaward defence of vital maritime infrastructure and
protection of the maritime interests of Pakistan against all
threats, reiterated that Pakistan Navy will safeguard maritime
frontiers of Pakistan at all costs.
Chief of The Naval Staff also interacted with officers and
men deployed at Turbat, Gwadar and Ormara.
The Admiral applauded their commitment and dedication in
safeguarding the maritime frontiers of the country and urged them
to nurture and align their character with the golden principles
of Islam and make Islamic teachings as guiding lights of their
lives, in tandem with strenuous pursuit of professional
excellence.
