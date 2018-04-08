Naval chief visits Cadet College Petaro, inaugurates Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD, Apr 08 (APP):Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited Cadet College Petaro (CCP) and inaugurated the newly constructed Sports Complex.

The indoor sports complex at CCP has recently been constructed, which has almost every indoor sports facility, said a statement issued here by the Directorate of Public Relations of Pakistan Navy Sunday.

The Naval Chief also visited the college facilities and met faculty and staff.

Upon his arrival, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was received by Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Ather Mukhtar and Principal CCP Commodore Mehboob Elahi Malik.

Addressing the cadets, the Naval Chief appreciated the role being played by CCP in imparting quality education and character building of the future leaders. He also lauded the quality of infrastructure, facilities and learning environment at the college.

Later, the Chief of the Naval Staff gave away prizes to the cadets for their high achievements.

Earlier, during his welcome address, the Principal CCP presented the college report and highlighted performance of cadets in the academics, sports and co-curricular activities.

Prominent Petarians, military officers, district administration and high officials of Sindh government were also present on the occasion.