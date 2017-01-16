Naval Chief visit to further strengthen Pakistan, Bahrain defence ties: Javed Malik

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to Bahrain, Javed Malik on Monday said that Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zakaullah’s visit to Bahrain would further strengthen defence relations between the two countries.

He said that a warm welcome was accorded to Chief of the Naval Staff in Bahrain which was a proof of deep rooted and strong friendship between the two countries, said a message received here from Bahrain.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zakaullah during his visit met Commander of Bahrain Defence Force Field Marshal Khalifa bin Ahmad Al-Khalifa and discussed bilateral defence relations.

The Naval Chief also called on Bahrain National Guard Sheikh Mohammad bin Isa Al-Khalifa and Commander Bahrain Coastal Guard. Senior armed forces officials of the two countries were also present in the meetings.

Pakistan’s envoy to Bahrain Javed Malik, on the occasion, said Pakistan values its ties with Bahrain and Gulf states, adding that Pakistan was playing a vital role for peace and stability of the region.