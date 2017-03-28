Naval chief urges field commanders to maintain highest state of preparedness

ISLAMABAD, March 28 (APP): Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah Tuesday resolved that Pakistan Navy would continue to play a significant role in sustenance of peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.

He was speaking at the Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy which concluded at Naval Headquarters here, a press release said.

The conference was held to discuss complex, challenging and evolving contemporary security environment and the participants took stock of the prevalent security conditions.

The conference was chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah.

The matters related to operational preparedness, prevailing security situation and developmental plans of Pakistan Navy were reviewed Chief of the Naval Staff was given detailed briefings on various ongoing and future Pakistan Navy projects and plans.

The Naval chief also reiterated Pakistan Navy’s unflinching resolve and determination to safeguard maritime frontiers of Pakistan against all threats.

He also urged the commanders to remain at highest state of preparedness and maintain a constant vigil in their Area of Responsibility (AoR).

Chief of the Naval Staff lauded concerted efforts of all field commanders for successful conduct of Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-17 at Karachi, wherein more than 37 countries participated with assets and observers which is a clear testimony of confidence in Pakistan by regional and extra regional countries.

Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah also appreciated successful conduct of test launch of land based anti-ship missile by Pakistan Navy and said this weapon system had added a new dimension in the operational reach of the Pakistan Navy.

Pakistan Navy would be able to further bolster seaward defense of the nation by having the capability of launching long range anti-ship missiles from land.

Besides assessing the war preparedness of Pakistan Navy, the participants of the conference also reviewed the priorities pertaining to the security of Gwadar Port and maritime components of CPEC.