ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (APP):Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Tuesday reaffirmed the commitment to ensure a cleaner and safer environment, underlining the need for effective strategy against air and marine pollution that directly affected quality of life.

“I would also urge the industrial community to come together and embrace best practices and principles for the protection and preservation of our shared asset; The Environment,” he said in his message issued in connection with the World Environment Day to be observed on June 5 under the theme “Air Pollution.”