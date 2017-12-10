Naval chief proceeds to Turkey on official visit

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP):Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Sunday proceeded to Turkey on an official visit.

During the visit, the Naval Chief has scheduled visits of Turkish Naval installations and various calls on with

Turkish higher echelons including Commander Turkish Naval Forces, said a statement issued here by

Public Relations Directorate of Pakistan Navy.

It is expected that the visit of the Naval Chief will further enhance and expand Naval

collaboration and defence ties between the two countries in general and Navies

in particular.