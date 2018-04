Naval Chief meets Commander Shanghai Naval Base in Shanghai

ISLAMABAD, Apr 21 (APP):Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi called on Commander Shanghai Naval Base, Rear Admiral Wang Jianzon in Shanghai and discussed professional matters of mutual interests.

Commander Shanghai Naval Base welcomed Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Shanghai Naval Base, said a statement received here Saturday.

Admiral Zafar Abbasi also visited Chinese Navy’s Ship Yang Zahon and assets of Chinese air force.

He also talked to staff of the ship and appreciated their professional skills.