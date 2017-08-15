Naval chief inaugurates ground-breaking of MCTC, 2nd Force Protection Battalion

KARACHI, Aug 15 (APP): The ground-breaking ceremonies of Maritime

Counter Terrorism Centre (MCTC) and Second Force Protection Battalion were held at Karachi.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah was the chief

guest, while Commander Coast Rear Admiral Abdul Aleem was also present on the occasion, a statement Tuesday said.

The MCTC is being constructed with an aim to fulfill the training

requirements of special operation forces and special wings of own and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in Maritime Counter Terrorism (MCT) domain.

The MCTC will house state of the art training facilities including Live

Fire Shoot Houses, Sniper Ranges, Military Training in Urban Terrain, Close Quarter Combat Ranges and simulators etc.

The Second Force Protection Battalion is an operational segment of Pak

Marines and has been raised for protection of Karachi Harbour and offshore infrastructure including sensitive installation at Karachi, anti amphibious operations and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.

The inauguration ceremonies were attended by a large number of naval

officers and CPOs/sailors.