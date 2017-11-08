Naval Chief Golf championship: galaxy of amateurs to take part

LAHORE, Nov 08 (APP):The 7th edition of Chief of Naval Staff Amateur Golf Championship will swing into action here from November 10 with a galaxy of amateurs players of the country showing their talent and technique in the grand event at the Garrison golf and country club.

This was stated by Station Commander, Pakistan Navy Lahore, Commodore S.M.Shahzad, at a press conference also attended by Brig (r) R. Bajwa, Chief Referee of the Championship, Khawaja Pervaiz Saeed,Director Media and Lt Cmdr ,Kashif of Pakistan Navy on Wednesday at the Garrison Golf Club.

Commodore Shahzad said this will be the 7th consecutive year of this championship and for the 7th segment of this much sought after annual event, Garrison Golf Club has been chosen to play host to this championship.

“Because of its popularity and endorsement by Pakistan Navy, this event has acquired a reputation of excellence and all stake holders are vying to make sure that all aspects of the Championship are handled and executed in a superb manner and the competitive activity illuminates the golf scene of the country”, he asserted.

Shahzad also stated that the foremost positive aspect of the event is that it is open to the top golf amateurs of the country. “In this regard every significant champion of the national golf scene that matters in the golf arena of Pakistan will be there to demonstrate his brilliance and compete in a most dignified manner”.

“Top ranked players are determined to come up with amazing golf scores so as to bring joy to all stake holders associated with this championship and in the process prove that they are champions of value in this game of skills”, he said.

“A few foreign players of Pakistani origin will also be featuring

in the event which will portray a soft image of the country besides sending a positive message to the world that Pakistan is a safe country to hosts elite sports events “ said the station commander of Navy Lahore.

He further said that a big attraction is the prize of a car for

a hole in one.

Khawaja Pervaiz Saeed as many as three hundred players will be taking part in different events of the competition.

“This event seeks to create an opportunity whereby they can apply their golfing skills in a way that the scores they attain help them to get noticed at the national level and subsequently represent the country in international competitions”, he said.

The leading ones who are going to make the competition fierce are Wazir Ali, Mohammad Rehman, Zhoaib Asif, Fakhar Imam, Zunair Aleem, Robin Bagh, Ahmed Zafar Hayat, Mohsen Zafar and Ahsan Khawaja.

Khawaja Pervaiz spelled out that there will also be an event for ladies and gradually their numbers are swelling and many youthful ones are emerging to show their talent. Besides ladies, juniors are also taking part.

As regards the golf course Brig(r)Bajwa explained that a lot

of efforts have gone into preparing the golf course for this event.