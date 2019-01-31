Naval chief expresses satisfaction over operational preparedness

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness and pledges for sustenance of peace and stability in Indian Ocean region.

Chairing Pakistan Navy’s Command and Staff Conference, which concluded Thursday at Ormara.

The conference reviewed the matters related to operational preparedness, developmental plans of Pakistan Navy, prevailing security situation and training and welfare of troops. Detailed briefings on various ongoing and future Pakistan Navy projects and plans as well as operational activities and security aspects at Gwadar Port particularly with respect to Maritime Components of CPEC Project were also given to Chief of the Naval Staff, said a press release.