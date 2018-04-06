Naval Chief confers military awards on Pakistan Navy officers

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP):Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Friday conferred military awards on Pakistan Navy Officers, CPOs, POs and Sailors during an impressive

investiture ceremony.

The recipients of Sitara-i- Imtiaz (Military) were Cdre Dr Muhammad Junaid, Cdre S Ahmad Ovais Hyder Zaidi, Cdre Habib-Ur- Rehman, Cdre M Faisal Abbasi, Cdre Saqib Jamil Khattak, Cdre Jawad Ahmed Awan, Cdre Shahid Ahmed, Cdre Mohammad Tahir, Cdre Muhammad Ahsan Dar, Cdre Syed Ahmed Salman and Cdre Dr M Saeed Khalid, said a press release issued by Directorate of Public Relations, Pakistan Navy.

Tamgha-i- Imtiaz (Military) was awarded to Captain Nasir Mahmood PN, Captain M Mehtab Khan PN, Cdr Agha Murtaza Mirza PN, Cdr Muhammad Tahir PN, Cdr M Nauman Akmal Khan PN, Cdr Yasir Ikram PN, Cdr M Hasan Adil PN, Cdr Ali Hyder PN, Cdr Ghulam Murtaza PN, Cdr Atif Perwaiz PN, Cdr Zohaib Najam Baig PN, Cdr Abdul Mateen PN, Lt Cdr Muhammad Zia Ullah PN, Lt Cdr Kashif Ahmed Khan PN, and Lt Cdr Shahab Aziz PN.

The recipients of Tamgha-i- Basalat were Captain Imtiaz Ali PN, Cdr

Kh Hammad Hussain, Lt Saleem Raza, Lt Awais Ahmad Khan, Surg Lt Naveed Hussain, Nazakat Ali Chef-I and Dilawar Hussain MAR-I.

Seventeen Tamgha-i- Khidmat (Military) Class-I, Nineteen Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Military) Class-II and Ten Tamgha-i- Khidmat (Military) Class-III were also awarded to CPOs,Pos and Sailors.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of serving and retired officers of the armed forces and the families of awardees.