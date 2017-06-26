Naval Chief celebrates Eid with troops at forward posts

KARACHI, Jun 26 (APP): Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad
Zakaullah spent Eid day with the troops deployed on Pakistan Navy’s
forward posts located in Sir Creek area bordering India.
The Naval Chief was accompanied by officiating Commander Coast
Rear Admiral Athar Mukhtar during the visit, said a PN statement
issued here on Monday.
It said that the Naval Chief offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers with
Pak Navy personnel at HQ 31st Creeks battalion, Sujawal, and
interacted with the officers and men deployed there.
Later, the Admiral visited Ghani post located near Pakistan-India
border and had informal interaction with the personnel.
The Naval Chief lauded their level of motivation and determination
to safeguard maritime frontiers of the country at critical area under
very harsh topographic environment comprising marshes, swamps and unpredictable waterways.
The Admiral highly commended the troops for their dedication and
selfless devotion to sacred duty by celebrating Eid along Indian
borders and away from their families.
