Naval Chief celebrates Eid with troops at forward posts

KARACHI, Jun 26 (APP): Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad

Zakaullah spent Eid day with the troops deployed on Pakistan Navy’s

forward posts located in Sir Creek area bordering India.

The Naval Chief was accompanied by officiating Commander Coast

Rear Admiral Athar Mukhtar during the visit, said a PN statement

issued here on Monday.

It said that the Naval Chief offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers with

Pak Navy personnel at HQ 31st Creeks battalion, Sujawal, and

interacted with the officers and men deployed there.

Later, the Admiral visited Ghani post located near Pakistan-India

border and had informal interaction with the personnel.

The Naval Chief lauded their level of motivation and determination

to safeguard maritime frontiers of the country at critical area under

very harsh topographic environment comprising marshes, swamps and unpredictable waterways.

The Admiral highly commended the troops for their dedication and

selfless devotion to sacred duty by celebrating Eid along Indian

borders and away from their families.