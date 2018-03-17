ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP):Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, who is on an official visit to Kingdom of Saudi
Arabia (KSA) Saturday called on Western Fleet Commander of Royal Saudi Naval Forces
(RSNF), Rear Admiral Hamed Bakheet Al Johani in Jeddah and also visited RSNF Ship
and establishments.
During the meeting with Western Fleet Commander of RSNF, matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval
collaboration were discussed, said a news release issued here by directorate
of public relations of Pakistan Navy.
Rear Admiral Hamed Bakheet Al Johani acknowledged the significance of close and strong bilateral naval
association in diverse realms between Pakistan Navy and RSNF.
Later, Chief of the Naval Staff visited Command and Control Centre of Western Fleet Command, Royal Saudi
Naval Schools and Aviation Setup.
He was given detailed briefings on the occasion.
The Naval Chief also visited RSNF Ship HMS MAKKAH. He was briefed on board by the Commanding Officer of the
ship. During his visit on board, the Naval Chief interacted with ship’s crew and
appreciated their operational competence.
It is expected that recent visit of the Naval Chief will enhance and expand collaboration between the two
countries in general and navies in particular.
Naval Chief calls on Western Fleet Commander in Jeddah
