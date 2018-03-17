Naval Chief calls on Western Fleet Commander in Jeddah

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP):Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, who is on an official visit to Kingdom of Saudi

Arabia (KSA) Saturday called on Western Fleet Commander of Royal Saudi Naval Forces

(RSNF), Rear Admiral Hamed Bakheet Al Johani in Jeddah and also visited RSNF Ship

and establishments.

During the meeting with Western Fleet Commander of RSNF, matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval

collaboration were discussed, said a news release issued here by directorate

of public relations of Pakistan Navy.

Rear Admiral Hamed Bakheet Al Johani acknowledged the significance of close and strong bilateral naval

association in diverse realms between Pakistan Navy and RSNF.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff visited Command and Control Centre of Western Fleet Command, Royal Saudi

Naval Schools and Aviation Setup.

He was given detailed briefings on the occasion.

The Naval Chief also visited RSNF Ship HMS MAKKAH. He was briefed on board by the Commanding Officer of the

ship. During his visit on board, the Naval Chief interacted with ship’s crew and

appreciated their operational competence.

It is expected that recent visit of the Naval Chief will enhance and expand collaboration between the two

countries in general and navies in particular.