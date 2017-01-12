Naval Chief calls on Qatari Minister of State for Defence

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP): Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, who is on an official visit to Qatar, Thursday called

on Minister of State for Defence Qatar Dr Khalid Bin Mohammad Al Attiya.

According to a Pakistan Navy’s press release issued here, during the meeting, matters of mutual interest and defence collaboration were discussed.

The admiral highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and resolve in fight

against terrorism and accentuated the role of Pakistan Navy in this regard,

including participation in Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan (CMCP) and

Counter Piracy Operations as well as Command of multinational Task Forces 150 and 151.

The Minister of State for Defence Qatar acknowledged warm and

brotherly relations between Qatar and Pakistan, based on strong foundations and historical ties.

He highly appreciated the role and contributions of Pakistan Navy in

maintaining peace and stability in the region.