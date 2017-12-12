Naval chief calls on Commander Turkish Fleet

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, who is on an official visit to Turkey called

on Commander Turkish Fleet, Vice Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu and Commander of Turkish Northern

Sea Area, Rear Admiral (UH) Iskender Yildirim.

Upon his arrival at Turkish Fleet Headquarters Golcuk Naval Base, Admiral Zafar Mahmood

Abbasi was received by Commander Turkish Fleet, said a statement issued here by directorate

of public relations of Pakistan Navy. A ceremonial guard with military honours was also presented

to the Naval Chief on the occasion.

Later, the Naval Chief called on Commander Turkish Fleet, Vice Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu in

his office. During the meeting, professional matters of mutual interest, including bilateral naval

collaboration and security environment in Indian Ocean Region were dilated upon.

The Naval Chief was also given detailed briefings regarding Turkish Fleet Command. He highly

appreciated the role and contributions of Turkish Navy for maintaining maritime peace and stability

in the region.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi also visited Golcuk Naval Shipyard and Turkish Navy Ship TCG

HEYBELIADA (Milgem Class Corvette).

On his arrival onboard Turkish Navy Ship, a smartly turned-out contingent of Turkish Navy

presented him guard of honour. During his visit onboard, the Naval Chief interacted with ship’s

crew and appreciated their operational competence. The Naval Chief said that Pak-Turkey friendship

was highly valued and the continued cooperation between them had proven to be a source of strength

for both the countries.

He also called on Commander of Turkish Northern Sea Area, Rear Admiral (UH) Iskender Yildirim.

During the meeting, various professional avenues of mutual interests were discussed.

It is expected that the recent visit of the Naval Chief will further enhance and expand Naval

collaboration and defence ties between the two countries in general and Navies in particular