Naval Chief calls on Commander Royal Navy of Oman

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP):Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, who is on an official visit to Sultanate of Oman, Tuesday called on Commander Royal Navy of Oman Rear Admiral Abdullah Bin Khamis Al Raisi and the Commandant of Sultan Qaboos Naval Academy separately.

Upon arrival at the Royal Navy of Oman Headquarters, he was received by Rear Admiral Abdullah Bin Khamis Al Raisi, said a press release issued here by the Directorate of Public Relations of Pakistan Navy.

A smartly turned-out contingent of Royal Omani Navy clad in ceremonial dress presented him the guard of honour.

Later, the Chief of the Naval Staff called on Commander Royal Navy of Oman.

During the meeting, discussions on professional matters including bilateral naval collaboration and security environment in Indian Ocean Region were held.

Various avenues of cooperation between the two navies were also focused. A comprehensive brief on Royal Oman Navy was given to Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood highlighted Pakistan’s contributions in the fight against terrorism and ensuring maritime security at sea by protecting national and international shipping plying in the Indian Ocean region against threats of piracy, maritime terrorism, narco-arms smuggling and human trafficking etc.

Rear Admiral Abdullah Bin Khamis Al Raisi lauded Pakistan Navy’s efforts and focused commitments in support of maritime security in the region. He also appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan Navy personnel and acknowledged the valuable training support being provided to Royal Navy of Oman by Pakistan Navy.

Both the dignitaries agreed to further enhance the interaction between the two navies in diverse fields of training, mutual visits and defence collaboration.

Later, during the day, the Naval Chief visited Said Bin Sultan Naval Base, Sultan Qaboos Naval Academy, Royal Navy of Oman Ship and Fleet Maintenance Facility. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including professional and academic training and grooming of young officers were discussed. The Naval Chief also visited various segments and sections of the Academy and interacted with midshipmen and cadets.

This visit of Naval Chief is taking place concurrent with the port visit of Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF to OMAN currently deployed in North Arabian Sea; that is yet another manifestation of the ongoing collaboration, which will further expand and strengthen in future.