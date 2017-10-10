Naval Chief calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI, Oct 10 (APP):RAWALPINDI, Oct 10 (APP): Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Tuesday

visited General Headquarters (GHQ) and called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar

Javed Bajwa.

Matters of professional interest were discussed during the meeting, a statement issued here

by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The COAS congratulated Admiral Zafar on assuming the of command of Pakistan

Navy.

Earlier, on arrival at the GHQ, the Naval Chief laid a wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada

and offered ‘Fateha’ for martyrs of Pakistan.