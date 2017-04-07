Nature cannot be changed of politicians who are turncoats: Nisar

ISLAMABAD, April 7 (APP): Minister for Interior and Narcotics
Control Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Friday said that nature could not be
changed of those politicians who were habitual of changing their
loyalties.
Talking to media persons at Kalar Saidaan, the minister said the persons who are talking in groups of people who had in the past
supported general (r) Pervaiz Musharraf, obeyed Pakistan Peoples
Party (PPP) and chanted slogans of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid
(PML-Q).
The minister questioned that those who were not loyal to PPP
and Pervaiz Musharraf, how they could show their loyalty to masses and other parties.
Chaudhry Nisar strongly criticized those who were in power in
a province and other party, which remained in power for five years
did not do any thing for the people and the country were now talking
about bringing change in the name of new Pakistan.
He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will also
win the next general election with majority on the basis of
its excellent performance, and development activities initiated by
the government in the country.
The minister said that the people are best judges and they
would decide which party had served them better in terms of economic
development and welfare activities of the masses.
