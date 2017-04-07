Nature cannot be changed of politicians who are turncoats: Nisar

ISLAMABAD, April 7 (APP): Minister for Interior and Narcotics

Control Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Friday said that nature could not be

changed of those politicians who were habitual of changing their

loyalties.

Talking to media persons at Kalar Saidaan, the minister said the persons who are talking in groups of people who had in the past

supported general (r) Pervaiz Musharraf, obeyed Pakistan Peoples

Party (PPP) and chanted slogans of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid

(PML-Q).

The minister questioned that those who were not loyal to PPP

and Pervaiz Musharraf, how they could show their loyalty to masses and other parties.

Chaudhry Nisar strongly criticized those who were in power in

a province and other party, which remained in power for five years

did not do any thing for the people and the country were now talking

about bringing change in the name of new Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will also

win the next general election with majority on the basis of

its excellent performance, and development activities initiated by

the government in the country.

The minister said that the people are best judges and they

would decide which party had served them better in terms of economic

development and welfare activities of the masses.