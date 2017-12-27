Nations with spirit of sacrifices do succeed: KP Governor

PESHAWAR, Dec 27 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said history bears testimony
that only those nations could survive and prosper whose people are imbued and
instilled with the spirit of self-sacrifice and selfless services to others.
He expressed these views while presiding over the 35th Annual General meeting of
Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Governor’s House Peshawar
here on Wednesday.
Beside others, Chairman PRCS, KP and members of managing committee were
present on this occasion.
The Governor also nominated three members of the PRCS, KP for calendar
year 2018, to continue work under article 15 (A) of the society. Auditor of the society
was also nominated for the year 2018. The Governor also awarded certificates to various
members for their selfless services.
Referring to resilient nature of the nation, Governor said “the country in general and
our province in particular are going through a critical period but we have successfully rolled
back the menace of militancy, yet it will take time to recoup its repercussions and bring
back to normalcy”.
The role of army, law enforcement agencies and police is commendable in restoration
of peace in the region, he added.
On the occasion, the chairman apprised the governor about the activities and performance
of PRCS KP.
Appreciating the services of the society, the Governor said that the role of governance,
management and staff of Pakistan Red Crescent Society is commendable but it needs to be
more efficient and active to continue its mission enthusiastically
