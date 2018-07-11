National Youth Conference on countering violent extremism on-campuses starts

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP):National Youth Conference started

here Wednesday with an objective to engage students and faculty

members from prominent universities and madaris for devising a Pakistan

specific national strategy for countering on-campus religious extremism.

National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has

arranged the two-day Conference entitled ‘Countering Violent Extremism

on Campuses’ which will be vital for strategizing a coordination

framework within which universities, Higher Education Commission (HEC),

and civil society may work in tandem to eradicate extremism on

university campuses through programmes that promote exclusivity

and peaceful coexistence.

At an inaugural session, National Coordinator NACTA,

Dr. Muhammad Suleman Khan said the Authority has already

launched a Youth Engagement Programme (YEP) and adopted much

more vigorous approach to prevent youth from falling to

violent extremism.

He said the central and core principle of youth engagement

strategy of NACTA revolves around preventing violent extremism.

The Authority also planned short and long-term strategy

and in first phase of short-term programme, 46 universities

both public and private across the country have been identified.

Dr. Suleman said Pakistan’s youth, who in number are 62

per cent of total population will have to come forward

against the ongoing war on terror by engaging themselves in

positive activities, eliminating hate and extremist culture from

society, especially from amongst students of universities and madaris.

He said the Conference will be followed by

deliberations with relevant stakeholders and experts for

formulating policy recommendations and devising practical

action plans for their implementation.

The first day of the Conference ended upon disbursing

of participants into ten Thematic Group Discussions to compile

recommendations on Day second for final suggestions and

guidelines to devise a comprehensive policy against violent

extremism in our educational institutions.

Around 200 participants from all over Pakistan are attending

the Conference, amongst them are Vice Chancellors, Faculty

Members, Students Senior Office holders of various educational

and vocational institutes including some of prominent Madaris

students and faculty members of more than 25 universities.

Dr. Suleman Khan also condemned terror attack at Peshawar

where innocent civilians were exercising their basic right of

choosing democratic government of their own choice.

“It was a coward act of a fistful extremist persons

filled with hatred and vicious agenda, it is that evil mindset

against which we all have gathered here today,” he said.