National women Rugby championship starts

LAHORE, Aug 25 (APP): The second edition of the National Women 7s Rugby

Championship will swing into action here from Tomorrow , Saturday at Pakistan Rugby Academy .

Pakistan Rugby Union Manager Syed Mozzam Ali Shah told APP on Friday

that top six team of the country will showcase their talent in the premier rugby activity.

“Army, Punjab, Sindh, KPK, FATA and Wapda will vie for top honours and

the event promises quality rugby “,he said.

He said PRU is making strenuous efforts for the cause of the rugby by

holding regular events and laying special emphasis for the development of rugby among women folk.