LAHORE, Jan 4 (APP): National women gymnastic championship will be played from January 7 at Sindh sport complex, Karachi.

“Country’s top female gymnasts players will be seen in action in the event”, said a spokesman of Pakistan Gymnastic Federation while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He said the teams from all the four provinces and departments affiliated

with PGF will feature in the competition which will help in giving boost to the ongoing efforts for the further promotion of the game.

“Women folk is taking keen interest in gymnastic and we are hopeful to shortlist some talented players from the premier activity”, he added. PGF and Sindh Gymnastic Association are jointly organizing the championship.

S.M Murtaza heads the technical committee and Perevez Saleemi is the chief judge of the event.