LAHORE, April 11 (APP): The 62nd edition of the National Weightlifting Championship will be held here from Wednesday at Railways Stadium under the auspices of Pakistan Railways Sports Board.

“Country’s top lifters will exhibit their prowess and lifting abilities during the two-day premier activity,” said Sports Officer, Pakistan Railways Sports Board, Rashid Mehmood Butt, while talking to APP on Tuesday.

The participating teams are Wapda, Army, Police, Higher Education Commission, host Railways and all the four provinces.

He said that the competition would help in further popularising weightlifting among the people, specially the youth which is taking keen interest in taking up weightlifting as a sport.

“This national level event is a step forward to explore fresh weightlifting talent and it is a heartening sign that all participating teams have young lifters in their ranks,” he added.

President, Railways Sports Board, Fayyaz Ahmad Awan will inaugurate the event and Senior General Manager, Pakistan Railways, Javed Anwar will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony on April 13.

Rashid Butt said all arrangements had been finalised to hold the event in a befitting manner.