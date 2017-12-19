National volleybally championship enters third day

LAHORE, Dec 19 (APP):Pakistan Wapda, Pakistan Army, Pakistan

Board, Pakistan Police and Pakistan Ordnance Factory notched up

victories on the third day of the National Men Volleyball

Championship at the POF Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Wapda beat Balochistan 3-0 (25-11, 25-13, 25-5). Pakistan

Army humbled Railways 3-0 (25-15, 25-10, 25-11). Pakistan Board

defeated Punjab 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-17). Police beat Railways

3-0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-16). The POF beat Pakistan Juniors 3-0

(25-23, 25-12, 25-23), said the information made available here.

For defending champion Wapda it was a good practice match

against the minnows from Balochistan. It was a one-sided match

which Wapda players took casually. Balochistan boys had no clue

about powerful smashes and strong serves of Wapda players

comprising internationals Naseer Ahmed, Ali Abbas and Mohib Rasool.

Only Anwar and Razzaq played well for Balochistan and earned some points but they failed to alter the results.

It was all round performance of Rana Amjad, Haider and Zaheer

from Army whose combined efforts pushed Railways off the track. They

played with good understanding. They smashed strongly and blocked their opponents effectively. Railways lost a number of points because of their wrong serves.

Pakistan Juniors gave tough time to POF in their pool B match.

They fought hard in the first game to lose it with a narrow margin.

They lost the second with a big margin but bounced back ferociously in the third game which they lost by 2 points.

Matches for Wednesday (tomorrow): Pakistan Juniors vs Pakistan Air Force, NAVY Vs Islamabad, Pakistan Youth Vs Wapda, Police Vs Army and Wapda Vs POF.