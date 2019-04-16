LAHORE, Apr 16 (APP):Pakistan Railways, Pakistan Police, Pakistan Ordnance Factory, Pakistan WAPDA, Pakistan NAVY and Pakistan ARMY won their respective matches in NDURE National Volleyball Championship here at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Railways beat Gilgit Baltistan 25-19, 25-16, 25-10 in the first match. Railways dominated the proceedings of the match from the start and earned a straight win for the delight of a handful crowd which cheered lively moves of righter sides.

Police humbled FATA 25-13, 25-8, 25-16 in the second match. In an exciting third match POF defeated Punjab 25-21, 25-22, 25-18. Punjab boys gave tough resistance to POF in the first two games but looked exhausted in the third. WAPDA beat Azad Jumun & Kashmir 25-17, 25-11, 25-21 in the fourth match. After losing first two games AJK lads were lose to win the third game but experienced WAPDA players forced them to commit mistakes when they were trailing by just one point at 20-19.

In the fifth match NAVY defeated Higher Education Commission 25-23, 25-17, 25-22. ARMY beat Balochistan easily in the fifth match 25-9, 25-13, 25-14.