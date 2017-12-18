National volleyball championship gets under way

LAHORE, Dec 18 (APP):Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Ordnance Factory and Pakistan Air Force won their matches on the opening day of the ongoing National Men Volleyball Championship at the POF Sports Complex Wah Cantt on Monday.

Navy humbled Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-10), POF

defeated Pakistan Youth 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-22) and PAF outclassed

Punjab 3-0 (25-12, 25-13, 25-13), said the information made

available here.

KPK offered tough resistance to their experienced opponents in the first game which they lost by four points. However, their players lost will and enthusiasm to fight back and lost the next two games by a big margin. They had particularly lost their interest in the match in the third game which they lost by 15 points.

Khalid and Abubakr smashed brilliantly for Navy. Particularly, Abuzar performed extraordinary and earned many valuable points for his team. In the third game Zeeshan’s smashes in the gaps enabled to tame KPK easily.

In their match, Pakistan Youth XI demonstrated their brilliance against the hosts POF. They fought well in the first game and also showed some glimpses of their training they got from their Iranian coach. After losing first two games they had almost won the third game at 21-19 but lost by three points. PAF humbled Punjab easily. Punjabians had no answer to powerful smashes of PAF captain Binyamin and effective blocking

of Fayyaz.

Earlier, the Championship commenced amid a graceful ceremony during which school girls displayed wonderful Tablu on the beat of drum before a jam packed Complex. POF Board Member Abdul Aziz Shaikh was the chief guest.

Matches for tomorrow (Tuesday): Pakistan Juniors vs Pakistan Board, Railways Vs Police, Balochistan Vs POF, Sindh Vs Wapda.