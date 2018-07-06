National training camp of U12 baseball team in full swing

LAHORE, Jul 06 (APP):National Training Camp of U12 baseball

team for its participation in the U12 Asian Baseball Championship

is in full swing here at Bahria town baseball stadium.

“The three-week-long championship, which commenced on June 21,

is ensuring the best possible training of the team under the

watchful eyes of experienced coaches,” said Fakhar Ali Shah,

president, Pakistan Federation Baseball, while talking to APP

here on Friday. The U12 Asian baseball championship will be held

from August in Chinese Taipei.

“Players are learning finer points of the game in two daily

sessions with morning session focusing on physical fitness and

endurance and individual game training, while in the afternoon

session, players are engaged in playing matches to get much

needed match practice,” he said.

The PFBB chief said that players are taking keen interest in

improving the level of their game and the coaches are maintaining

their individual performance record and are also working on

overcoming their shortcomings in their respective departments

of the play.

“It is the best way to impart training to a young team which

is the future of Pakistan baseball and we are confident that

our team will show good results in the Asian meet,” said Fakhar Shah.

He said that PFBB is working on grass-roots level and

participation of the national junior team in an elite international

event is a part of its continues efforts to expose the young talent to a prime baseball activity abroad.

Fakhar Shah said as per the directions of Shaukat Javed Chairman Pakistan Federation Baseball efforts are being made are to prepare a strong team.

“We have organized National Inter-School Baseball Championship in May last to select talented baseball players for the National Training Camp,” he said adding “If our team manages to get third place in the event , it will qualify for U12 Baseball World Cup,” he added.

PFBB official national baseball academy is functioning since last year and players from different parts of the country including FATA are learning finer points of the game.

He said efforts are underway to expand the span of the game and formation of national junior teams is part of the development plan to form a pool of players to induct them in national senior and junior teams.

“Baseball is at constant rise in Pakistan which is evident from the fact that our teams are producing fine results in the international competitions abroad,” he said.