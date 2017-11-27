National Theatre Festival continues to enthrall audience at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP):The 12th National Theatre Festival 2017 was continuing to enthrall audience here at auditorium of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The objective of the festival was to foster healthy theatrical activities by providing a national platform to the leading theatre groups in the country.

“Entries to the festival are warmly welcomed from Theatre groups from all over the country,” an official of PNCA said.

Around 45 stage plays would be performed during month-long festival at auditorium of PNCA.

PNCA is providing boarding and lodging for two nights (Maximum) to the groups from Punjab, Azad Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 6 nights’ maximum to the groups from Sindh, Balochistan, Southern Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan for the 12 members of each group.

The local artistes and theatre production houses have obtained the best opportunity to showcase their flair and creativity for the performing arts here Monday in ongoing 12th national theatre festival.

Waqar Azeem a renowned drama director and producer PNCA said that a month-long 12th National Theatre Festival is entertaining the theatre lovers in federal capital.

The stage plays an important role in highlighting and resolving social issues with correction of society through humour, thoughtful and artistic expressions, he added.

He said that the stage drama was a strong medium of education which plays an important role in transforming the societies with reflection and identification of social evils.