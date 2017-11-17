National Theatre Festival continues to entertain audience

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) staged two plays ‘Bhanj’ and ‘Baghban’ here at its auditorium in connection with National Theatre Festival 2017.

Stage play ‘Baghban’ was produced and presented by Peshawar based Universal Production. While stage drama ‘Bhanj’ was produced and directed by Lahore based renowned drama producer Afzal Nabi.

The play ‘Baghban’ beautifully highlighted the hardships being faced by overseas Pakistanis. The story was well written and beautifully performed by the artists of Universal Production.

The Lahore based Afzal Nabi a renowned drama producer’s play ‘Bhanj’ also entertained the audience at PNCA auditorium highlighting the importance of peace.

A large number of people were present at PNCA auditorium to enjoy the performances.

Waqar Azeem a renowned Drama Director and Producer PNCA said that a month-long 12th National Theatre Festival is in full swing and entertaining the theatre lovers of federal capital. The stage plays an important role in highlighting and resolving social issues with correction of society through humor, thoughtful and artistic expressions, he added.

He maintains that stage drama was a strong medium of education which plays an important role in transforming the societies with reflection and identification of social evils.

The objective of the festival is to foster healthy theatrical activities by providing a national platform to the leading theatre groups in the country. Theatre groups from all over the country are participating in the said festival and avail a wonderful opportunity to showcase their talent at National level and share their ideas with like-minded theatre enthusiasts.