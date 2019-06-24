LAHORE, Jun 24 (APP):Ther Sports Board Punjab (SBP), in collaboration with Punjab Table Tennis Association, will be holding the 26th National Table Tennis Championship here from June 26 from 29 at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall.

Chief Guest of the opening ceremony will be Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar.

Meanwhile, the selection of the Punjab team will be carried out on Tuesday (tomorrow) at Gymnasium Hall. Chairman selection committee Ahsanul Haq along with members, Sayed mateen, Qayyum Ghouri, Yasir Bhatti, Amber Basher and Junaid Irfan will be finalising the team.