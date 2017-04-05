National S&T park important for economic progress: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (APP): Minister for Science and Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain Wednesday said that National Science and Technology Park was inevitable for economic progress of the country.

During briefing on the proposal for establishing country’s first ever Science and Technology Park, he said that scientific and technological progress was directly related with national progress in current age of science, said a press release issued here.

“Prime Minister is fully cognizant about the importance of science and technology for the national development,” Rana Tanveer said.

The importance, benefits and necessity of establishing such a park was highlighted during the briefing given by NUST.

The minister emphasized upon the earliest initiation for constructing this project.

It is pertinent to mention here that the park will not only provide best job opportunities to educated but will also bridge the academia-industry gap.

Earlier, the minister was being briefed on development projects of COMSATS by the Executive Director Dr. Junaid Zaidi.

The minister had reservations on delayed completion of under construction buildings in various CIIT campuses.

He directed the ED to point out the issues and suggest possible solutions subsequently for speedy completion of these projects.

“COMSATS Institute of Information Technology is ranked amongst good educational institutions of the country. We must work hard to maintain this status and also to improve it further,” the minister added.