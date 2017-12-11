National Sports Competition begins at PU

LAHORE, Dec 11 (APP):National Sports Competition 2017 jointly organized by Punjab University, Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and The Educationist begun here at PU New Campus gymnasium on Monday.

Around 1000 players of 100 teams of universities, colleges and schools from different parts of Pakistan are participating in the event.

The five-day competitions include hockey, cricket, football,

table tennis, volleyball, squash, rowing, basketball, badminton,

swimming, athletics, tug-of-war, soft ball and kabaddi.

The inaugural and flag march past ceremony of the competitions

was held at the PU gymnasium in which PU Director Sports Dr Zafar

Iqbal Butt, Institute of Communication Studies Incharge Dr Noshina

Saleem, Assistant Professor Shabbir Sarwar, Deputy Director Sports

Zubair Butt, Director External Relations The Educationist AR Sajid, coaches, managers and a large number of players participated.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Zafar Iqbal Butt said that our society lacked healthy sports opportunities but such competitions provided

a platform to the players to show their potential. He expressed the

hope that our youth would play important role to highlight positive

image of the country through sports.

In her address, Dr Noshina Saleem said that a large number of participants from remote areas of the country were giving a good

message to show national unity. She said that sports were important

part of our life and it was necessary to promote sports in our

society for healthy mind and healthy body.

Shabbir Sarwar said that sports could play role to eradicate

culture of intolerance from our society because sports help players learn the art of winning and losing and losers do appreciate winners showing high level of tolerance. He thanked Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir and sports department for extending all-out support for organizing the event.

Earlier, players from Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Malakand, Bhakkar,

Gujrat, Jhelum, Kasur, Islamabad, Pattoki, Sarai Alamgir and Kot Radha Kishan displayed their flags and presented their team delegations on the venue. Special children are also competing normal players in these competitions which would continue until December 15.