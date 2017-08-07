National security to be ensured at all cost: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday

said that national security would be ensured at all cost in consultation

with all the stakeholders.

The Prime Minister stated this while talking to Interior Minister

Ahsan Iqbal, who called on him at the PM Office.

The Minister briefed the Prime Minister on progress on National Action

Plan (NAP) and said that it would be implemented with full vigor, and active liaison would be maintained with all the provinces during the implementation process.

The Interior Minister also briefed the Prime Minister on the

implementation status of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).