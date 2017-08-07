ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday
said that national security would be ensured at all cost in consultation
with all the stakeholders.
The Prime Minister stated this while talking to Interior Minister
Ahsan Iqbal, who called on him at the PM Office.
The Minister briefed the Prime Minister on progress on National Action
Plan (NAP) and said that it would be implemented with full vigor, and active liaison would be maintained with all the provinces during the implementation process.
The Interior Minister also briefed the Prime Minister on the
implementation status of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
National security to be ensured at all cost: PM
ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday