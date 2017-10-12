National security strongly linked with economy: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP):Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Thursday said that national security and economy were strongly linked with each other.

Talking to a private TV channel, he said that the national economy could be affected if the circumstances of the country worsened.

Referring to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s Wednesday’s address to a seminar in Karachi, he said the Army Chief had given proposals for strengthening the economy.

The DG ISPR said that said if the national economy was not bad then it was also not in a very good condition. He said Pakistan Army was looking after the matters of national security.

To a question, he said Pakistan’s Army had full capabilities and minorities including Hindu, Christen and Sikh communities were also present in it.

Asif Ghafoor said intelligence sharing was imperative to eliminate the menace of terrorism. He said Pakistan had done a lot in the war against terrorism, adding that many countries had surrendered before the terrorism.