National Savings provided over Rs79.396mln for automation project

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP):The government has so far released an amount of Rs 79.396 million for the automation project of Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2017-18.

During the ongoing year, an amount of Rs 202.106 would be spent on the project as per the allocations of PSDP (2017-18), official sources said.

The total cost of the CDNS automation project has been estimated at Rs 879.8 billion which aims at bringing more branches of the National Savings under the automation system.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform released Rs 18107.546 million for various ongoing and new projects of Finance division under PSDP.

The government in its Federal PSDP had earmarked Rs 27064.708 million for the Finance division projects, with foreign exchange component of Rs 715.402 million, officials sources said on Tuesday.

According to details, the government released Rs 6998 million for Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme which is being developed by provincial and the federal government on cost sharing basis. The government had earmarked Rs 9555 million for the project under the PSDP of the current fiscal year, the data revealed.

An amount of Rs 1500 million have been released for Greater Karachi Sewerage Plant (S-III) Karachi which is being developed on cost sharing basis. The government had earmarked Rs 1500 million for the project in PSDP 2017-18.

The government also released Rs 350 million for Gwadar Development Authority while an amount of Rs 300.188 million has been released for two Power Plants from Syngas (IGCC 2009) in Tharparker, with each plant having capacity of producing 50 megawatt electricity.

The total cost of this project had been estimated at Rs 8898.7 million, out of which Rs 300.188 were earmarked in the fiscal year 2017-18, which has already been released.

An amount of Rs 300 million have been released for development works in Phoolnagar and adjacent areas while an amount of Rs 250 million have been provided for flyover on Hala road bypass Patoki overhead bridge connecting rural areas with Pattoki city.

The government also released Rs 137.335 million for bridge over Balloki Sulemanki Link at viallage Balloki to connect that entire areas with motorway and district Nankana while and amount of Rs150 have been released for construction of dual carriageway in Phoolnagar district Kasur.

An amount of Rs150 million has been released for Energization and Functionality of Construction and Extension of Audit House, Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that in total the government has released over Rs607.44 billion under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2017-18 for various ongoing and new schemes against the total allocations of Rs1,001 billion.

The Planning Commission of Pakistan follows the stipulated mechanism for release of funds: first quarter (July-September) 20 per cent, second quarter (October-December) 20 per cent, third quarter (January-March) 30 per cent and fourth quarter (April-June) 30 per cent.