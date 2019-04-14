PESHAWAR, Apr 14 (APP):The 3rd edition of the National Red Crescent Women Squash Championship will be commence from April 17 here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex.

This was stated by Secretary General Munawar Zaman while talking to APP here on Sunday. He said preparation in this connection for the smooth holding of the national event is underway. He said the qualifying round of the Championship, sponsoring by Pakistan Red Crescent Society (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter), will be held on April 16 and 17 (morning). The opening ceremony, he said, will be held on April 17 at 3.00 p.m. He said Amna Fayyaz will defend her title as last year she won the Championship. All the top seeded women players are coming to Peshawar to participate in the Championship carrying a prize money of Rs. 0.1 million. He said it would be the second national women event in Peshawar in the current year because of the sponsorship. He disclosed that besides Amna Fayyaz, international player Muqadas Ashraf, Madina Zafar, Saima Shoukat, Roshna Mehboob, Komal Khan are also part of the Championship.