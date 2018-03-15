National polo championship: three matches scheduled for Friday

LAHORE, Mar 15 (APP):Three crucial matches of the Diamond Paints National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup will be played here tomorrow (Friday) at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground.

The outcome of the matches will decide the finalists of the premier tournament.

The first encounter of the day will be contested between Master Paints Black and Rijas Aces/PAF at 11:30am. Master Paints Black team includes Sufi M Amir, Sufi M Haris, Hissam Ali Hyder and Gerardo Mazinni while Rijas Aces/PAF team has Faisal Shahzad/Irfan Shaikh, Salman Cheema, Juaz Cruz Araya and Deigo Araya.

Diamond Paints will vie against Newage/BBJ Pipes in the second match of the match at 2:00 pm. Diamond Paints team consists of Mir Huzaifa Ahmad, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi, Eulogio Celestino and Macos Araya while Newage/BBJ Pipes team includes Adnan Jalil Azam, Ahmed Zubair Butt, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Salvador Ulloa.

The last match of the day will be played between Master Paints/Rizvi’s and Army at 3:30pm. Army team comprises Brig Zulfiqar Ali Baig, Major Omer Minhas, Mighuel Luis Duggan and Ignasio Negri while Master Paints/Rizvi’s has Farooq Amin Sufi, Hamza Mawaz Khan, Saqib Khan Khakwani and Juan Cruz Losada.

Barry’s team is on top of the table by winning five matches out of six while Master Paints/Rizvi’s is at number two by winning four out of five. At number three is Diamond Paints who won four out of five matches, Army is at number four with three wins out of five matches, Newage/BBJ Pipes won only two matches out of five while Master Paints Black is at number six and Rijas Aces/PAF at number seven.