LAHORE, Mar 4 (APP)-:Hamza Mawaz Khan’s heroics helped Master Paints topple BBJ Pipes by 11-5 in the International Steels National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2019 here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Monday.

Hamza was in sublime form and played key role in Master Paints’ victory by smashing in superb six goals while his teammates Juan Cruz Losada contributed with fabulous four goals and Saqib Khan Khakwani with one goal. From the losing side, Nicolas Corti scored a quartet and Ahmed Zubair Butt one goal.

Losada started the first chukker with a field goal to provide Master Paints 1-0 lead, which remained intact till the end of the chukker, as no further goal was scored by either side. Both the sides displayed outstanding polo skills in the second chukker and converted two goals each. From Master Paints, Hamza struck both the goals while Nicolas and Ahmed converted one goal each for BBJ Pipes, as by the end of the chukker, Master Paints were still enjoying 3-2 lead.

Master Paints showed their dominance in the third chukker as they hammered a hat-trick of goals – two by Hamza and one by Losada – to strengthen their lead to 6-2. BBJ then reduced the margin to 6-3 through a field goal by Nicolas. In the dying moments of the third chukker, Losada added one more goal Master Paints tally to finish the chukker having 7-3 edge.

In the beginning of the fourth chukker, BBJ Pipes got a 40-yard penalty, which they successfully converted through Nicolas to make it 7-4. Master Paints then showed some aggression and pumped in two back-to-back goals to finish the fourth chukker having 9-4 lead. In the fifth and last chukker, Master Paints slammed in two more goals as against one by BBJ Pipes to win the match by 11-5. Nicolas Scortichini and Martin Fewster supervised the match as field umpires while Shah Qublai Alam acted as match referee.

Tomorrow (Tuesday), an important match will be contested between Diamond Paints/Newage and Master Paints Black at 3:30 pm.