National Polo Championship: no play on opening day

LAHORE, Feb 26 (APP):The opening day matches of the National Open Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2019 could not take place here on Tuesday due to late night rain and wet outfield.

Lahore Polo Club Executive Committee Member Saqib Khan Khakwani said the same matches will be played on Wednesday (tomorrow) and Master Paints Black and BBJ Pipes will vie against each other in the first match at 2:00 pm while Diamond Paints/Newage will take on Barry’s in the second match at 3:30 pm.