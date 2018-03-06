National polo championship gets underway

LAHORE, Mar 06 (APP):As many as three matches were decided on the opening day of the National Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup here at Lahore Polo Tuesday.

In this two-week long extravaganza, seven teams are showing their equine skills and control of ponies. On day one of the championship, Diamond Paints beat Master Paints/ Rizvis 6-5, Army defeated Newage/BBJ Pipes 9-8 and Barry’s outscore Master Paints Blacks 8-5.

Lahore Polo Club President Irfan Ali Hyder, executive committee member Umer Sadiq, Jawad Jamil Malik, Ahmed Nawaz Tiwana, Saqib Khan Khakwani, secretary Col R Shoaib Aftab and other members saw the successful start of the country’s premier polo tournament.

In the first match, from Diamond Paints, Macos Araya, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed and Eulogio Celestino scored two goals each while from Master/Rizvi’s, Juan Cruz Losada developed four goals and Saqib hit in one.

In the second game of the day, Army saw Ignasio Negri convert seven goals while Brig Zulfiqar Ali Baig and Miguel Luis Duggan shared one goal each while from the losing Newage side, Salvador Ulloa produced five goals with two coming from Ahmed Zubair Butt and one from Adnan Jalil.

In the third match of the day, Barry’s had its upperhand through Juan Maria Ruiz (Tito), who scored four goals and Bilal Haye and Ramiro Zavaleta shared two goals each and from the losing end, Gerado Mazzini hit three while Hissam Ali Hyder got two goals.

Another three matches will be played tomorrow Wednesday. Barry’s will take on Newage. BBJ Pipes, Army will face Rejas/PAF and Master Paints/Rizvis meet master Paints Blacks.